Search and rescue efforts continue after East Tennessee flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search and rescue efforts continue in areas hardest hit by the flooding in Tennessee.

Now first responders are going door to door — in some cases risking their lives — to account for the missing.

Blackhawks are providing supplies, and helping to look for survivors.

The latest Blackhawk to leave was loaded with supplies on the tarmac at the Army Air National Guard in Nashville.

It's a race against time as dire circumstances remain out east.

"I've heard it's not great, and there are quite a few people in need of help. We plan to do that when we get out there," said Officer Aubrey Bloom, the Blackhawk pilot.

Blackhawks have already been working in the hard-hit areas.

We've already seen the dramatic air rescue of 50 people from a hospital over the weekend in Unicoi County.

This crew knows much more help is needed.

"Get briefed on what needs to be done and send out missions from there. You are saving lives. That's what we are tracking. Yes sir," Bloom said.

Access from the air makes a huge difference. So do boots on the ground as Tennessee Wildlife Resource officers go door to door when there is a door to find.

"The things I saw were just heartbreaking. People lost everything, but it wasn't there any more. Destroyed. They couldn't find their stuff," said TWRA Lt. Col. Matt Major.

In one case, tethered TWRA officers braved raging waters to rescue a man from his flooded home.

"They removed debris, saved the man and the dog got out and an officer went after the dog."

And, yes, they saved the dog too.

Everyone involved in the emergency response hopes there are more rescues to come.

Since Friday National Guard Blackhawks have gone on eleven reconnaissance missions — rescuing more than 100 people and delivering 30,000 pounds of food and water to the flood impacted region.

