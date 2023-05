NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire says search and rescue efforts are underway as they search for a missing swimmer in Percy Priest Lake.

Happening Now: Search and Recovery efforts continue for a missing swimmer on the Percy Priest Lake. We are working with @NashvilleEOC @tnwildlife and @USACEHQ. We are using Sonar and Drones to aid in this search. pic.twitter.com/0Z29prUOw9 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 26, 2023

As of 11:45 a.m., the swimmer has not been located.