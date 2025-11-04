Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search continues for 62-year-old man in Tennessee who has been missing for 3 weeks

MARSHALL CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in locating Anthony Hill, 62, who has been missing since Oct. 11.

Officials said Hill was last seen in Cornersville, Tenn., adding that Hill suffers from a medical condition that "may impair his ability to return safely without assistance."

If you have seen Hill or may have information that can help lead to his location, you're asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 931-359-6122 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

