Search continues for 62-year-old man in Tennessee who has been missing for 3 weeks

MARSHALL CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in locating Anthony Hill, 62, who has been missing since Oct. 11.

Officials said Hill was last seen in Cornersville, Tenn., adding that Hill suffers from a medical condition that "may impair his ability to return safely without assistance."

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for 62 y/o Anthony Hill. He was last seen on October 11th in Cornersville, TN.



Spot him? Call the MCSO at 931-359-6122 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/X pic.twitter.com/5y8Y0G85SY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 4, 2025

If you have seen Hill or may have information that can help lead to his location, you're asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 931-359-6122 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.