Search continues for man who murdered Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost two years after a young father was murdered in Clarksville, his killer is still on the run and his family is still waiting for justice.

"Khalil is always going to be in our hearts," said Celia Kelly, Khalil Robinson's mother. "We will keep his memory alive, and he will forever be with us."

On May 16, 2021, at 5:41 p.m., Clarksville police officers responded to a shooting at Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place. They found Robinson, 20, lying in the middle of the road with gunshot wounds. He died a short time later. Investigators said a black Nissan Rogue SUV followed Robinson from a nearby convenience store, shot at him and drove off. After being shot, Robinson jumped from his car, and his car ended up crashing into another vehicle.

Police released photos of the Nissan Rogue SUV from a surveillance camera in hopes that someone recognized it, or saw it speeding away from the scene.

"We know there are people out there that know what happened and the circumstance surrounding his death and why it occurred," said Detective Keenan Carlton with the Clarksville Police Department. "They just have to come forward."

"Just think about it as if it was your child," added Kelly. "Would you want somebody to come forward and say what they know?"

Carlton said police have identified some persons of interest in the case, but don't have enough evidence to make any arrests. He said tips with even a small detail about the shooting could be a huge help to investigators.

The day when her son was killed will always haunt Kelly. She said getting the news he died was devastating.

"I laid on the floor, and that is where I stayed for 18 hours," said Kelly. "I couldn’t move. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t do anything. It still hurts."

Kelly said her son was loyal, smart, and had a contagious smile and great laugh. He loved his family and friends and was proud to be the father of his daughter Khalia. Robinson grew up in Clarksville, moved to Texas with his family, and then returned to take care of his grandpa. He was planning to attend the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to study digital graphic design, and his mom said he had a bright future ahead of him.

After waiting almost two years, Kelly said it would be a relief to finally get some answers.

"Nothing is going to bring my son back," said Kelly. "But, I want them to pay for what they did. I am sure wherever they are at, they aren't at peace with themselves. I will not give this up until I get justice for my son."

If you know who killed Khalil Robinson, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 931-645-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest can also result in a $1,000 reward.