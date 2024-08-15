Search continues for missing Giles County woman with dementia

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been two days since 82-year-old Caulyne Cross was last seen, sparking a major search effort in Giles County.

Cross, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing after wandering away from her home on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Kyle Helton confirmed that the search has mobilized the entire community.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Helton said. “We’re receiving calls from all around, and our goal is to bring her home safely.”

A hay field has been transformed into a staging area for the extensive search operation, with first responders and volunteers from across Middle Tennessee joining the effort. The community's dedication is strong, with volunteers like Ann Morgan and Sara Tesch.

“It’s a duty and an honor to help. I would want someone to do the same for me,” Morgan said.

Cross is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and red pants around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“My heart just breaks for this family of not knowing, it could be anything. I mean she could be anywhere,” Tesch said.

Giles County officials stress the importance of community involvement and urge anyone with information or sightings of Mrs. Cross to contact Giles County E911 at 931-363-0911 immediately.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.