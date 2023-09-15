Search crews believe they've found the remains of the missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Search crews believe they have found the remains of Steve Keel — the Tennessee hunter who went missing in Alaska more than one year ago.

NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres spoke with his wife Liz in Dover. She said specialized sonar, forensic images have detected a human body in a lake that they believe almost certainly is Steve.

The how or why Steve — an experienced outdoorsman — ended up in a lake is still unknown. Keel went to Alaska with a friend to hunt caribou last August.

They were camping in a rough, remote area in northern Alaska when he disappeared.

The priority now will be to recover and examine the remains. Liz says the discovery comes with relief, but also heartbreak as she always held out hope of a miracle that somehow Steve had survived.

Here — in part — is the post on the discovery from Liz:

As many of you know we did do a search for Steve in the latter part of August.

We worked all winter to find an amazing team and we did.

We all worked together this spring and summer to get everything in place and I don't mind saying it was a lot.

Part of the team traveled across the lower 48 and through Canada to get to Alaska.

Some flew in from the lower 48.

Some of our team traveled all the way across Alaska and some are from Fairbanks.

They all gathered together and made the long difficult trip up the Dalton Highway in rain and mud

The weather didn't cooperate very well, but they were persistent, got there, set up camp and went searching.

They used cadaver dogs, sonar and a forensic device and THEY FOUND STEVE in a lake!

Alaska state troopers were alerted and started the process of activating divers.

Our team could have recovered Steve right then but Alaska troopers said no they would do the recovery.

Part of our team had to leave and part stayed to keep an eye on the area.

They eventually had to leave also and unfortunately it took 2 weeks for the authorities to arrange travel for the divers.

So, for a variety of ressons, recovery has been delayed.

There have been four sonar experts who have reviewed the images from the lake and all agree it is human remains.

Please keep praying because we will be doing everything we can moving forward to bring Steve home.