Search for a new 'Air Bud:' Does your pup has what it takes to score the role?

Alistair, Chuker
Richard Drew/AP
FILE: Golden retrievers
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is underway for the next great pup!

A casting call has been made to find the next Air Bud for an all-new movie. The audition is open to golden retrievers with athletic abilities and a love for basketball.

You can submit your pup here!

