Search of Kentucky landfill yields no evidence, leads in Sebastian Rogers case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, investigators with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office searched a landfill in Kentucky where trash from missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers' neighborhood went.
On Friday, officials stated no leads or evidence pertaining to Sebastian's whereabouts were found during the search.
"While we had hoped for a different outcome, our commitment to finding Sebastian remains unwavering," stated Sheriff Sonny Weatherford. "We will continue to explore all available avenues and resources to bring closure to this case and provide answers to Sebastian's family and loved ones."
Anyone with information about Sebastian's whereabouts is urged to contact 615-451-3838, 1-800-TBI-FIND, or TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov
