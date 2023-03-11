Search renewed for Smithville woman who went missing on July 4th last year.

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is renewing its search for a woman who vanished on July 4th of last year.

They will be searching for Brittany Ann Miller Saturday from highway 70 to Hurricane Ridge Road in Smithville, where she was last seen. The search is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. and will run until sundown.

She was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Independence Day. At the time she was wearing a black DCHS Tigers t-shirt, black knee-length shorts, black tennis shoes, and black socks. She is a white woman about 5'4" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Her eyes are blue and she has shoulder-length brown hair. She also wears black-framed glasses and has tattoos that say "Adam" across her forearm and "Tyler" on her right ankle.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies along with other law enforcement and search and rescue agencies will conduct a ground and air search. The Sheriff's Office asks people avoid Hurricane Ridge Road during the search.

Sheriff Patrick Ray told NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres he is hopeful this search will lead to finding Miller.