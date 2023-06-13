Watch Now
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect out of Benton County

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 14:04:01-04

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen this man?

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for Robert Paschal Fletcher.

Fletcher is wanted by the Benton County Sheriff's Department and the TBI for criminal homicide. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He's 40 years old, 5’7” and 130 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an “Outlaw” tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for info leading to his arrest. If you have seen Fletcher, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

