Search Underway For Escaped Inmate In Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tn. - Authorities have asked for the public's help to find an inmate who escaped from the Bedford County jail early Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office has not revealed how Andrew Marshall escaped from the jail. However, NewsChannel5 has reported that he has escaped from the jail in the past.

In October 2017, he was one of three men who escaped custody. But, Marshall was captured within a day.

If you see him, call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at (931) 684-3232.