Search Underway For Missing Fisherman On Center Hill Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A search has gotten underway at Center Hill Lake for a missing fisherman who did not come home Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 66-year-old Putnam County man was reported missing around 5:30 p.m.

They said he did not return home from a fishing trip when expected.

His truck and trailer were found at the Hurricane boat ramp. His boat was later recovered from the water around 7:30 p.m.

TWRA crews and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office searched late into the night and resumed their search early Thursday morning.

The person’s identity was not immediately released.