Search Underway For Missing Fisherman On Center Hill Lake

9:37 AM, Jan 11, 2018
18 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A search has gotten underway at Center Hill Lake for a missing fisherman who did not come home Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 66-year-old Putnam County man was reported missing around 5:30 p.m.

They said he did not return home from a fishing trip when expected.

His truck and trailer were found at the Hurricane boat ramp. His boat was later recovered from the water around 7:30 p.m.

TWRA crews and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office searched late into the night and resumed their search early Thursday morning.

The person’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top