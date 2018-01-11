Search Underway For Missing Fisherman On Center Hill Lake

Cloudy
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A search has gotten underway at Center Hill Lake for a missing fisherman who did not come home Wednesday night.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 66-year-old Putnam County man was reported missing around 5:30 p.m.
They said he did not return home from a fishing trip when expected.
His truck and trailer were found at the Hurricane boat ramp. His boat was later recovered from the water around 7:30 p.m.
TWRA crews and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office searched late into the night and resumed their search early Thursday morning.
The person’s identity was not immediately released.