Search underway for Nashville couple missing in Alaska

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An urgent search is taking place in Alaska for a Nashville couple who went missing.

The couple was visiting Fairbanks and according to police there 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian and 50-year-old Jonas Bare were reported missing on Saturday.

Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers are now helping with the investigation.

Police found the couple's luggage still in their Fairbanks vacation rental.

On Saturday, troopers found their rental Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is said to be a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers are searching the area with helicopters, drones and ATVs.

Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are also helping.