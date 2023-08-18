Watch Now
News

Actions

Search underway for Nashville couple missing in Alaska

Urgent search taking place for a missing Nashville couple in Alaska
Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:08:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An urgent search is taking place in Alaska for a Nashville couple who went missing.

The couple was visiting Fairbanks and according to police there 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian and 50-year-old Jonas Bare were reported missing on Saturday.

Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers are now helping with the investigation.

Police found the couple's luggage still in their Fairbanks vacation rental.

On Saturday, troopers found their rental Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is said to be a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers are searching the area with helicopters, drones and ATVs.

Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are also helping.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School