Search underway for possible additional remains after a skull was found near Kirk Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway Friday morning in a wooded area off Kirk Avenue for possible additional remains after a skull was found on January 2.

Cold case detectives, along with a dozen members of MNPD’s Urban Search and Rescue team are involved.

The skull is believed to be a male, age 28-48, who died within the last two years. Officials added it does not match any local missing persons from the area.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.