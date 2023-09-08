Search underway for suspects who robbed a Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A terrifying armed robbery unfolded in a little over 60 seconds, leaving the Murfreesboro community shaken up as police ask for help identifying the armed suspects.

The shocking incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. last Wednesday evening at the Shell gas station located on South Church Street. Surveillance footage captured the heart-stopping ordeal as two masked assailants rushed in, and one held gas station employees at gunpoint.

The suspects arrived at the scene in a black car while the driver remained behind the wheel, according to authorities with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Dressed in ski masks and holding a gun, the two men stormed into the gas station, forcing the three terrified employees to get on the ground.

In the surveillance footage, one of the suspects can be seen swiftly emptying the cash register, while the other forces the employees to empty their pockets. The victims complied with the robbers' demands.

Mena Mikhail, the owner of a nearby vape and smoke shop, was shocked when he reviewed the security camera footage.

"I heard the police on the camera, and when I adjusted the cam, I saw the police cars and like 10 or 12 police cars over there," said Mikhail.

Mikhail expressed disbelief that such an incident could happen so close to his shop.

He said after watching the video he couldn't help but wonder how this could have quickly gone wrong.

He said the store employees did everything right.

"They did very good. It's all about the money, so I don't want anything like that to happen to anyone, so just give them the money. It's not worth risking your life for money."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the robbery or the identities of the suspects to come forward and assist in the investigation.

You can do so by contacting Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.