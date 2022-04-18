Search underway in Maury County for man accused of double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt is underway in Maury County on Monday afternoon for a person accused of the deaths of two people.

The incident spurring the manhunt happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Skyline Drive, where police found Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside the home. Law enforcement officers are searching in Columbia for the man near Highway 50/James Campbell Boulevard. Police have blocked off part of Skyline Avenue near an apartment complex.

Columbia Police Department

CPD officials said they are looking for Demondra Gaines, 27, as a person of interest in this case. He is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima tag number 8B0-6P6. There are no active warrants for his arrest at this time.

If you have any information on where this person may be, call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.