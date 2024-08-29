Sebastian Rogers' parents thank FBI for $50K reward to find their son

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the reward money increased, Sebastian Rogers' parents thanked the FBI for doing so.

Rogers, 15, disappeared from his Hendersonville home more than six months ago. This week the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Rogers.

Today, Sebastian’s mother, Katie and stepfather Chris Proudfoot, reached out to me with this statement:

"We first would like to thank the FBI for this gracious reward offer of $50,000.00 to benefit the case of our missing son, Sebastian Rogers. We pray that with this reward it will bring some useful tips and/or leads that result in the safe return of Sebastian to his home in Hendersonville. We would also like to say thank you to Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, TBI, and the supportive public for the continuous efforts being made to bring Sebastian home safe and sound. Your tireless efforts are acknowledged and greatly appreciated. Sebastian, if you hear this just know that all of your family loves and misses you and we can’t wait to have you home safe and sound."

Investigators continue to consider all options and that includes the possibility that Sebastian is the victim of foul play. But now, in the absence of any credible leads, baseless rumors and theories continue to run rampant on social media.

Investigators — Sumner County Sheriff’s detectives, TBI and FBI — said at this time there is absolutely no evidence of foul play. And, there is no evidence that Sebastian’s mother, stepfather or biological father, Seth, had anything to do with his disappearance.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).