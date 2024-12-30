Sebastian Rogers remains missing 10 months after disappearing

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It remains a confounding mystery.

Sebastian Rogers, now 16, vanished without a trace from his Hendersonville home 10 months ago on Feb. 26. Rogers is a teen with autism.

The Amber Alert is active, and the case remains open.

So many have continued to follow this tragic story, and the teen's disappearance is one of the top stories of the past year.

It was reported he left the house barefoot and with a flashlight. There was a massive search effort from ground and air in the first eight days after the teen disappeared.

"This is the system we use to track all of our searchers," said Ken Weidner, Sumner County EMA director.

Weidner spearheaded the search using crews on foot and drones.

Divers searched ponds. Spelunkers were called to check sinkholes.

"The white dots are caves, and they've all been searched," Weidner said.

Bloodhounds and cadaver dogs were used.

"None of them were ever on the trail of Sebastian," Weidner said.

Search efforts then continued for months. There was simply no trace of the teen. No scent trail, no security video — nothing.

"I'm hoping he is still alive. That's my main hope right now that he's not deceased. I pray he is alive and someone will see him and call 911," said Seth Rogers.

He shares custody of his son Sebastian, who was staying with his mother and stepfather the night he disappeared.

His mother was the only one home when Sebastian went missing. Authorities said all three parents have fully cooperated.

"Any evidence of foul play?" I asked.

"We have not cleared anyone. But we have no evidence to support foul play," said Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock.

The sheriff concedes there are parts of the investigation that cannot be shared with the public.

To date, authorities have investigated hundreds of tips, but they have produced no confirmed sightings or solid leads. As a result, social media has taken hold of the case with wild speculation from less-than-credible sources.

"The rumor mill on social media has done nothing to advance this case," Craddock said.

But even now — nearly a year later — no one is giving up on Sebastian.

The case remains open, and authorities continue to track down leads.

Everyone hopes for a break that leads to Sebastian, a break that sees him return safely to his family ...

"He needs to call 911, and if somebody has him, you need to give him back. He's my son. He belongs to nobody. But dammit he's mine. He's mine," said Rogers who will never stop looking for his son.

Tips on Sebastian's case can be called at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com