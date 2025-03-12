SEC Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 20th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville kicks off Wednesday. It features some of the nation's top teams competing on the court at Music City's iconic Bridgestone Arena.

The five round tournament starts March 12 at noon, with the championship game slated for noon on March 16.

Lower seeds will be playing over the next two days leading up to Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Alabama taking on the winners Friday for the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Saturday.

Outside of the arena, fans can head over to Walk of Fame Park for Party in the Park March 14-15. There will be a giant screen to watch the games, food trucks, DJ and live music.

Tickets are pretty cheap for the first few games then raise in price as the tournament goes on.

