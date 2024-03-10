SEC Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SEC fans will be in Music City this week for the big SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The first game kicks off Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

The popular SEC Party in the Park Party will be next door on Friday and Saturday ahead of the championship on Sunday.

In 2019, there was a nearly $24 million impact on the city from the tournament. Music City has been the home of the tournament since 2013, with the exception of a few years and it'll be the home until at least 2030 with the option to extend into 2035. That’s expected to bring in $350 million with 3.2 million fans filling 200,000 hotel rooms.

More information on tickets, tournament brackets and the television schedule can be found on the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament website.