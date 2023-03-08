SEC Men's Basketball Tournament makes big return to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The SEC Men's Basketball Tournament is back in Music City. It's the first time since the pandemic began that the tournament will operate at full capacity. The tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday.

Fans filling the seats and downtown businesses always means a big economic boost for the city.

Last year, Nashville hosted the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2018. It was estimated the tournament generated between a $6 to $9 million economic impact.

In 2021, the Men's Basketball Tournament was in Nashville, but players and fans faced a lot of restrictions. In 2020, the tournament started but was canceled midway as COVID-19 was beginning to spread.

Starting it off Wednesday night will be South Carolina vs. Ole Miss at 6 p.m. and Georgia vs. LSU at 8 p.m.

The tournament brings in a big economic boost that directly impacts hotels, bars, restaurants and everything in between downtown. In 2017, the Men's Tournament brought in $21 million to the local economy.

Tickets can be found here.