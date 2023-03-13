SEC Men's tournament scores big for downtown Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The 2019 tournament marked the eighth time the SEC men's championship was held in Bridgestone Arena. It was also the last time fans were there to watch the tournament in full capacity.

In years past, the SEC men's basketball tournament brought in millions of dollars for Nashville's economy.

Staff with Almost Friday Sporting Club says this 2023 weekend was one for the record books.

"We had people wall to wall. Everybody had smiles on their faces. There was a lot of good food moving around. A lot of good drinks moving around, which is always a plus," said David Arts, assistant manager.

Arts says this place was packed as many people flocked to Downtown Nashville for the SEC men's basketball tournament.

This wasn't the case this time three years ago when COVID-19 shut down Broadway.

"It was night and day, and it couldn't have been more different but at the same time. We couldn't have been happier just to finally see it to know that we're back Nashville's back and things are on fire and doing well."

According to the Nashville Sports Council, the 2019 SEC men's basketball tournament had a $23.4 million impact on the city.

"I think the impact of having that kind of event and excitement here in the city just reminds us of why this is such a vibrant, fun place," said Leesa LeClaire.

LeClaire with the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association says hotel occupancy in Nashville is on a roll.

"I can share with you — that in the month of January for instance, the state occupancy for the entire state of Tennessee — occupancy was up for 5.4% in total," said LeCaire, "It was up 7.6% so obviously our economy is booming, and the traffic is coming back."

The fans came back, too.

"To actually be back here to have it back in Nashville has been amazing to see everyone back here. It’s been fantastic. We really enjoyed it," said Michael Said, an Alabama fan.

Said says it felt like old times.

"It was so loud and to hear the crowd and to have everybody back on Broadway was incredible — really a good time."

"I think that during the pandemic, we realized that this city was going to bounce back and bounce back hard and it did," said Art.

The SEC men's basketball tournament has been played at Bridgestone Arena since 2013 with the exceptions of the years 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Bridgestone will continue to host the tournament until at least 2030 with an option to extend 2035.

The Nashville Sports Council estimates that the extended contract will yield $350 million in economic impact to the Nashville community with an estimated 3.2 million fans filling more than 200,000 hotel rooms over the life of the agreement.