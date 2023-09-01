SEC Nation comes to Nashville this weekend for broadcast of sold out football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Football is back in Tennessee and today you get to see that on full display in the Music City. The 10th season of S-E-C Nation will set up shop on Broadway this weekend.

Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Marty Smith and other notable names will be here with live coverage of the season opening game between the Tennessee Vols and the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Nashville Sports council says the game has officially sold out, so tens of thousands of fans to Nissan Stadium for what promises to be an exciting and memorable matchup between these two outstanding programs. Tomorrow will mark the third time Tennessee has played in a regular season non-conference game at Nissan Stadium since taking on Bowling Green in 2015 and Wyoming in 2002.

The Vols, who are coming off an 11-2 season, last played at Nissan Stadium in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. That game saw a record-breaking attendance of just under 70,000 fans.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early Saturday and be aware of Nissan Stadium policies like the clear bag policy and the fact that no containers can be brought into the stadium. This included coolers, glass bottles and cans. This game and display at the stadium will broadcast live at 11 a.m.