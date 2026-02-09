Second annual Asher’s Animals stuffed animal donation drive kicks off on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, February 9, the second annual Asher’s Animals stuffed animal donation drive will be taking place.

The drive accepts any brand new stuffed animal donation that is small to medium sized. The drive will run until Monday, February 16.

Below are the locations available for drop off.

If you would rather ship them directly, you can ship them to 1107 Rhonda Dr. Christiana, TN 37037.

Drop off locations:



1107 Rhonda Dr. Christiana, TN 37037

Rutherford County Schools Central office 2240 Southpark Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Hours 8:00 to 4:30

Burn Boot Camp 1736 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfeesboro, TN 37129 Hours M-F 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (closed from 1:00 to 3:00) Sat 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Burn Boot Camp 840 Medical Park Smyrna, TN 37167 Hours M-F 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (closed from 12:00 to 3:30) Sat 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Zaxby’s 1221 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hours 10:00 a.m. to11:00 p.m.

Fully Promoted 1212 suite A NW Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 3712 Hours 8:30-4 Tuesday-Friday

Patterson’s Garden Co 1825 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hours M-F 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sat 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

102 Blantonwood Dr. Tullahoma, TN 37388