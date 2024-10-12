Second annual Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup scheduled for the weekend of October 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second annual Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup is scheduled for the weekend of October 19!
The plan is to remove thousands of pounds of debris from the community and you can earn prizes if you participate!
If you're interested, you can register here! The deadline to register is October 13!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom