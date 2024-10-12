Second annual Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup scheduled for the weekend of October 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second annual Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup is scheduled for the weekend of October 19!

The plan is to remove thousands of pounds of debris from the community and you can earn prizes if you participate!

If you're interested, you can register here! The deadline to register is October 13!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.