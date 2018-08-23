Second Batch Of Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile In Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two more batches of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Nashville.
One batch tested positive in Waverly/Belmont neighborhood near the intersection of Acklen Ave. and 12th Ave. South, and for the second time this year, a positive batch was found in a North Nashville neighborhood near the intersection Buchanan Street and D.B. Todd Blvd.
There has been one human West Nile Virus case reported in Nashville, but it could be traveled related.
The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:
- Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.
- If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
- Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.
- Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.
- Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:
- Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.
- Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.
- Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).