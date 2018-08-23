Second Batch Of Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two more batches of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Nashville.

One batch tested positive in Waverly/Belmont neighborhood near the intersection of Acklen Ave. and 12th Ave. South, and for the second time this year, a positive batch was found in a North Nashville neighborhood near the intersection Buchanan Street and D.B. Todd Blvd.

There has been one human West Nile Virus case reported in Nashville, but it could be traveled related.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including: