Second Chances: Tennessee manufacturing company hiring formerly incarcerated people

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — These days, it seems like everyone's concerned about their own job security.

However, for people who've been behind bars, getting a job after they've served their time can be an almost impossible process.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, three out of every five former inmates will be unemployed within four years of getting out.

A local company is hoping to make a dent in that by hiring some formerly incarcerated people.

When he's on the job at Talos Engineered Productsin La Vergne, Landon Henley may not physically be far from home, but he's a world away from where he was about a year and a half ago.

"I'm born and raised in Nashville," said Henley, a formerly incarcerated person now working at Talos Engineered Products.

"I come out of a background of addiction and incarceration," Henley said.

And 15 months later, things are coming together like never before.

"After my incarceration, I went to the Men of Valor program, it's a one-year discipleship program," Henley said.

Men of Valor helps people who've been in prison get their lives on track with the help of Christian teachings.

Talos collaborated with Men of Valor to jobs to eight men who've served time.

For Henley it's a chance to live a life he's never really known.

"Prior to this, I'm 30 years old, I'd never maintained stable employment," Hensley said.

He's often paired at work with Daniel Rumsey, who's also gone through the program with Men of Valor.

According to Rumsey, he's found pride in the work he does at Talos and the products he builds.

“You want for them to have that item as you would receive something that you pay for yourself. So you put that kind of pride in there. You put that love in there,” said Rumsey, a worker at Talos and graduate of the Men of Valor Program.

The stability from work and the work with Men of Valor has helped many aspects of his life come together.

"They help me be a husband worth respected man. They help me be a father worth imitating, a Christian worth knowing, and a leader we're following,” Rumsey said.

While some companies may shy away from hiring folks who've been in prison, Michael Hinnent Jr. with Talos Engineering Products thinks their presence brings a different perspective to the job.

"To work with gentlemen who, every day come in with a sense of renewal, that sense of just wanting to do the best job possible for all of us, it is like a breath of fresh air," said Michael Hinnent Jr., a Supervisor at Talos Engineering Products.

