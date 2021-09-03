Second grader brings loaded gun to Nashville school, police says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Thursday night an 8-year-old told them he had no idea why he brought a loaded gun to school.

The second grader attends Park Avenue Elementary School, where a teacher saw the 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol. The teacher escorted the student to the office when the pistol fell from his pants, police said. The principal secured it and notified authorities.

Police said in a media release it appears that the student found the gun in his guardian’s dresser drawer. Given his age, the student was permitted to leave school in the custody of his guardian.

Youth Services officers will send a report to juvenile court for review.