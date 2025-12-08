Second Harvest Food Bank holding drive-thru food giveaway on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Second Harvest Food Bank is giving away food to help so many families who may otherwise go without this holiday season.

If you remember in October, we partnered with the Second Harvest Food bank to raise donations and help feed our neighbors in need. Well, this morning there is a big giveaway happening at their Nashville warehouse.

Normally the food bank typically doesn't hand out food at their Nashville warehouse, but they've decided to do a drive-thru food giveaway to pour back into the community a little over a month after our successful Hunger Can't Wait Campaign that raised more than half a million dollars and more than 70,000 pounds of food at Second Harvest and your local Kroger stores.

Distribution is set to start at 9 a.m. and will run to 11 am.

If you're someone who wants to continue to help by volunteering, you should arrive by 8 a.m.

Any family who wants to pickup food for their families should come to the Nashville warehouse at 331 Great Circle Road.