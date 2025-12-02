Second Harvest Food Bank is turning Giving Tuesday into Full Plates Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a day for giving thanks. We have two days for getting deals. And now we have a day for giving back!

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving back. To celebrate, in partnership with NewsChannel 5, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is turning Giving Tuesday into Full Plates Day to raise awareness of hunger in our community.

You can support Full Plates Day by donating to Second Harvest to fill the plates – and hearts – of the many Tennesseans currently facing food insecurity.

Full Plates Day with NewsChannel 5

All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar today only, to provide 8 meals to children, families, and seniors facing hunger.

Help leave no room for hunger this holiday season by donating here.