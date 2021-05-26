Watch
News

Actions

Second Harvest Food Bank participates in summer food program

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
California just passed a law guaranteeing all students lunch at school
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:11:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

They will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. See the full list of sites and times by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast