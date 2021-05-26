Second Harvest Food Bank participates in summer food program
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 26, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.
They will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. See the full list of sites and times by clicking here.
