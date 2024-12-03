Second Harvest Food Bank turns Giving Tuesday into Full Plates Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a day for giving thanks. We have two days for getting deals. And now we have a day for giving back!
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving back. To celebrate, in partnership with NewsChannel 5, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is turning Giving Tuesday into Full Plates Day to raise awareness of hunger in our community.
You can support Full Plates Day by donating to Second Harvest to fill the plates – and hearts – of the many Tennesseans currently facing food insecurity.
All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar today only, to provide 8 meals to children, families, and seniors facing hunger.
Help leave no room for hunger this holiday season by donating today at https://bit.ly/FullPlates2024
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
There are still so many families in East Tennessee hurting following the floods from Hurricane Helene in September. That made this year's running of the Santa Train extra special for many families in the northeast part of the state. This special Santa express has been making an annual run in part of Appalachia for over 80 years.
-Lelan Statom