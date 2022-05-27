Watch
News

Actions

Second Harvest officials says door-to-door solicitors are 'scammers'

Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 15:54:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee officials said that a group fundraising door-to-door on its behalf in Nashville neighborhoods are "scammers."

Marketing officer Ally Parsons said the group Farmhouse Veggies was going through the city asking for donations in the name of the food group.

"Second Harvest is not affiliated in any way with Farmhouse Veggies and does not solicit monetary donations door-to-door," Parsons said. "Upon hearing these reports, Second Harvest officials immediately contacted the appropriate authorities, and the matter is being investigated. We ask that any of our friends who have donated to this organization please report it to the Attorney General’s office."

Parsons said for those who want to make a donation to Second Harvest, go to secondharvestmidtn.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap