Second Harvest providing free meals for children through Summer Food Service Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee will be providing free meals to children this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.

The program is running at the following sites this summer:

Gallatin Shalom Zone:

600 Small St., Gallatin, Tennessee 37066

Open June 1 through June 30, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Cumberland View North:

2313 25th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37208

Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — West:

520 39th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37209

Open June 6 through July 26 on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Richland Hills:

5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37209

Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Rolling Hills

6535 Premier Dr., Nashville, Tennessee 37209

Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following locations require program enrollment. Contact the site directly for more information on how to enroll.

Cottage Cove:

4908 Aquatic Rd., Nashville, Tennessee 37211

Open May 31 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

CCM Cultivating Character in Millennials:

608 Cleveland St., Nashville, Tennessee 37207

Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m.

Nations Ministry:

5112 Raywood Ln., Nashville, Tennessee 37211

Open June 6 through July 21, Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Unlimited Potential:

260 E. Winchester St., Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066

Open June 6 through July 1, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Spot Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership:

900 Acklen Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Open from June 6 through July 22, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.