Second Harvest providing free meals for children through Summer Food Service Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee will be providing free meals to children this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.
The program is running at the following sites this summer:
Gallatin Shalom Zone:
600 Small St., Gallatin, Tennessee 37066
Open June 1 through June 30, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Cumberland View North:
2313 25th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37208
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — West:
520 39th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 26 on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Richland Hills:
5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Rolling Hills
6535 Premier Dr., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The following locations require program enrollment. Contact the site directly for more information on how to enroll.
Cottage Cove:
4908 Aquatic Rd., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open May 31 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
CCM Cultivating Character in Millennials:
608 Cleveland St., Nashville, Tennessee 37207
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m.
Nations Ministry:
5112 Raywood Ln., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open June 6 through July 21, Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Unlimited Potential:
260 E. Winchester St., Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066
Open June 6 through July 1, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Spot Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership:
900 Acklen Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Open from June 6 through July 22, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.