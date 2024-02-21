Second Harvest seeking donations during annual 'Spread the Love' campaign in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Open the pantry door in most Middle and West Tennessee households, and you’re likely to find a jar of peanut butter. It’s a staple in almost every home, including those struggling with hunger.

Because of its nutritional value, long shelf life, and widespread popularity, peanut butter is one of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee's most needed items.

Despite the demand, peanut butter is not often donated. Throughout the month of February, help us #SpreadTheLove by donating jars of peanut butter and other nut butters.

Not only does Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee try to stock the shelves at our Partner Agencies with peanut butter, but they also aim to include at least one jar in every Emergency Food Box, a program which provides a box of essential food to people who’ve unexpectedly hit hard times.

Second Harvest is teaming up with several businesses for the campaign including the below.



Chrysalis Modern Italian will donate half of the proceeds from their Peanut Butter & Chocolate Panna Cotta dessert during the month of February.

Tempered Fine Chocolates is donating $3 from every purchase of their Peanut Butter Mugs for the entire month. Mugs can be purchased online or in store.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is contributing $2 from every pint of Salted Peanut Butter sold at a Jeni’s locations in Second Harvest’s service area during Spread the Love.

Jasper’s is featuring a Spread the Love special Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae and will contribute $1 from each sundae sold to Second Harvest.

Ole Smokey is contributing $1 to Spread the Love for every bottle of their Peanut Butter Whiskey purchased.

Yee-Haw Brewing Company will donate $1 from every Peanut Butter Stout sold from their 6th & Peabody taproom during the campaign.

Activations on Specific Days:

February 19th–25th: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is donating $1 for each Elvis burger and $1 for every pint of Tailgate's Peanut Butter Milk Stout sold at their three locations in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

February 27th: Hi-Wire brewing will donate four meals for every purchase of their Leisure Time Lager, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, Hi-Pitch IPA, and Pink Lemonade Session Sour at their Division Street taproom.

