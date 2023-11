NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A second innocent bystander fighting for their life this morning in Nashville after an overnight shooting.

The shooting took place near the 1700 block of 10th Avenue N on Friday just after 3 a.m.

Officials said two people were in an argument, fired shots and the victim was struck by a bullet. There's no suspect in custody at this time.

We will update as more information comes in.