Second Neo-Nazi charged for assault in 2024 Nashville antisemitic attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A second Neo-Nazi protestor that was part of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) antisemitic hate group that spent several days in Nashville last July, is expected to be returned to the state soon to face an indictment charging him with civil rights intimidation and assault.

43-year-old Louis Edward Dunn is being held as a fugitive in Maricopa County following his arrest by the El Mirage, Arizona Police Department.

“Nashville and our police department will not let stand hatred that translates into criminal conduct,” Chief John Drake said. “I am grateful to the team at the Specialized Investigations Division for their months of work to hold GDL members accountable.

These charges are the result of an investigation into the actions of Dunn and Ryan Scott McCann who on July 13, 2024 reportedly got into an altercation with a 20-year-old Clarksville man of Jewish decent.

The investigation showed that the Clarksville man was antagonized and taunted by members of GDL. And that during the altercation, McCann attempted to strike him. When he tried to leave, Dunn reportedly grabbed him and pinned him against a truck.

The victim said he was struck in the neck and legs during the altercation.

McCann was indicted on civil rights intimidation and assault charges earlier this year and was convicted in Criminal Court last month.

His sentencing is pending and he remains in jail.

