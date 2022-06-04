Second person charged in deadly shooting in April at Glastonbury Road Apartment Complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have issued a murder warrant charging 25-year-old Nicholas Washington as the second person involved in the April 9th shooting death of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos.

The shooting was in the parking lot of Biltmore Apartments on Glastonbury Road. Last month Washington's girlfriend, Gabrielle Castellianos was charged with murder.

Police say Washington is already in jail on aggravated robbery, drug and gun charges. He and Castelianos are alleged to have robbed La Mexicana Mercado at 989 Murfreesboro Pike at 8:45 a.m. on April 9th, using Ramos’ truck as the getaway vehicle.

Police also say it was determined that Ramos gave his truck to Castelianos to drive on April 7th. The truck was parked and still running at the murder scene at 10:45 a.m. on April 9th. Homicide Unit Detective Chris Dickerson is leading this investigation.