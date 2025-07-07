Second teen charged in fatal shooting at Buffalo Trail Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they arrested and charged a second teenager with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman at a Nashville apartment complex.

Adarian Graham, 16, has been booked into juvenile detention in connection with the June 30 shooting death of Janiyah Batey at Buffalo Trail Apartments on Dickerson Pike. Graham is being held pending a hearing.

A co-defendant, Martavious Luster, 16, was arrested on June 30 and is also charged with criminal homicide.

According to investigators, Graham, Luster, Demario Anderson, and a fourth teen attempted to rob Batey. Shots were exchanged during the incident, and both Batey and Anderson were fatally hit.

Authorities say work is continuing to bring the third and last suspect into custody.

