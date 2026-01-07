Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary Brooke Rollins announcement
Prev
Next
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Snow rests on the ground outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, the day after a winter storm blew into the Mid-Atlantic area. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted
and last updated
WATCH NOW: Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary Brooke Rollins announcement during White House briefing.
Watch Live
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.