'Security for cash': Fort Campbell soldier indicted on conspiracy allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier was indicted Thursday following allegations he sold national security secrets for $42,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville and members of the FBI stood together to make the announcement.

A federal grand jury charged Korbein Schultz with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.

“Protecting national defense information is absolutely critical to our country’s safety and security,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. “The unauthorized sale of such information violates our national security laws, compromises our safety, and cannot be tolerated. Today’s indictment should serve as a reminder of the Justice Department’s vigilance in protecting the United States against any threat to national security, foreign or domestic.”

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 until his arrest. Schultz allegedly conspired with an individual, identified as Conspirator A, to disclose documents, writings, plans, maps, notes, and photographs relating to national defense as well as information relating to national defense which Schultz had reason to believe could be used to injure the United States or used to the advantage of a foreign nation.

He also allegedly provided manuals and documents related to Air Force tactics and techniques for the HH-60W helicopter, F22-A fighter aircraft and ballistic missiles.

Conspirator A made at least 14 payments to Schultz that totaled approximately $42,000, Leventis said.

Throughout the entirety of the conspiracy, Conspirator A represented to Schultz that he lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm based overseas.