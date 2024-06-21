Security guard assaulted at Roberts Western World Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, at Roberts Western World around 11 p.m. a security guard was assaulted by a man who was not allowed in because he and his friend was intoxicated and being rowdy in line.

One man held the security guard down on the ground, while the other punched and kicked him.

The bar managers at Roberts Western World had some choice words for the man who assaulted his security guard saying "low-life scum who couldn't take "no" for an answer."

Roberts Western World says they're offering a cash reward for the positive I-D on any of the guys involved.

It's very possible he could be a tourist and the police want to make sure they catch him before he dips out of town.

If you know who this give Metro Police a call.