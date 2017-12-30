Security Guard Shoots At Suspects During Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - When two suspects attempted to rob an off-duty security guard, she fired at them, wounding at least one.

The incident happened in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North just after midnight, early Saturday morning.

Officers said the security guard had just ended her shift. Two possibly armed suspects then attempted to rob her.

Authorities said she got out a handgun that she kept in her car and fired at them as they fled on foot.

Police confirmed they found a small amount of blood at the scene, and a man later showed up at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

That man denied having knowledge of the robbery, according to officials.

The security guard told police she could not identify the suspects. The investigation remained ongoing.