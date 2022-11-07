Watch Now
News

Actions

Security increased at Franklin County High School after threat written on bathroom wall

school threat on bathroom wall
WTVF
school threat on bathroom wall
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:48:16-05

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin County Sheriffs are investigating a threat written on the wall of a bathroom at Franklin County High School.

Security has been increased while sheriffs investigate, to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

The sign on the door said "Shootin this B----- UP @ 2:30 BE FKN READY."

Franklin County Schools said it is not clear when the words were written, and that it could have been as early as Friday afternoon. The school district said they have the situation under control.

Officials are taking the threat seriously and the sheriff's department said they are working to handle the investigation quickly. TBI was notified after investigations began.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap