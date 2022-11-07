Security increased at Franklin County High School after threat written on bathroom wall

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin County Sheriffs are investigating a threat written on the wall of a bathroom at Franklin County High School.

Security has been increased while sheriffs investigate, to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

The sign on the door said "Shootin this B----- UP @ 2:30 BE FKN READY."

Franklin County Schools said it is not clear when the words were written, and that it could have been as early as Friday afternoon. The school district said they have the situation under control.

Officials are taking the threat seriously and the sheriff's department said they are working to handle the investigation quickly. TBI was notified after investigations began.