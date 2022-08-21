Watch Now
Security to increase at Coffee County Schools after possible social media threat

WTVF
threatening twitter account
Posted at 6:56 PM, Aug 21, 2022
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A possible threat was directed at Coffee County Schools on social media, leading Coffee County Sheriff's Office SROs and investigators to look into the sincerity of it. The threat was not specific to one school.

School administrators are aware, and officials said that security will be heightened at all schools in the area of the possible threat.

The investigating officials are attempting to locate the person or people responsible for the post.

The post is no longer on Twitter, though the account is still active.

Anyone with information on the user with Twitter ID "James Calhoun" or handle @ca93134082 is asked to notify Coffee County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sergeant James Sherrill at 931-728-3591 or call local law enforcement.

