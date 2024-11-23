"See something, say something" brought possible kidnapping case to a close

LA VERGNE TENN. (WTVF) — You may have seen thesepictures floating on social media after La Vergne police asked for the public’s help to solve a suspected kidnapping case.

We're happy to tell you the police say they've located both people pictured here and no charges will be filed at this time.

La Vergne investigators believe it was a domestic situation.

Police say this investigation came about because a good Samaritan spoke out and are encouraging others to do the same.

A neighbor was awoken by a frantic ring of her doorbell early in the morning in a La Vergne neighborhood.

That neighbor said even in the early hours of the morning, she felt compelled to help another.

“Basically I was in the bed sleeping. My doorbell it just kept going off and kept going off and it woke me up,” the neighbor said.

We are hiding this good Samaritan’s identity out of concern for her safety. She says even through the language barrier, she could tell through her doorbell camera a plea for help came to her doorstep.

“I couldn't understand everything but I heard her say something about ‘policia’… he grabbed her and she was screaming,” she said. “I don't know if I did any help being that I couldn't give too much detail.”

Her instinct told her someone may be in trouble. While others may sit idly by she picked up the phone for police.

“I mean, I would hope that somebody would help if I was in a situation like that,” she said.

“It’s definitely unusual when you get a third party caller asking for police assistance for somebody coming asking for police assistance at their residence, that's not a normal occurrence here,” said La Vergne police lieutenant David Durham.

La Vergne police increased patrols in the neighborhood near Percy Street and eventually found both of those pictured in the doorbell camera images.

“I think this is more of an isolated incident at this point in time,” said Durham. “I don't think we have a massive kidnapping person out here, but we still want to be diligent in our efforts as a law enforcement agency to investigate every lead, every possible avenue we can go down.”

Police say they're proud at least this time "see something say something" may have saved someone.

“I just hope that she's okay,” said the neighbor.

Police remind you if you have any information about this investigation or another to report the information.

You do not have to give your name.

