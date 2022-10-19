Watch Now
See the difference you can make in your own community with the first ever Nashville Volunteer Week

Posted at 5:02 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 06:02:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All it takes is just a few hours of your time to make a big difference in your community. That's the goal Hands on Nashville wants people to realize during their first-ever Nashville Volunteer Week from October 17-23. You can find opportunities to sign up here.

A recent nationwide poll found that active volunteers dropped to 56 percent in 2021, a sizable drop from 65 percent in 2013.

Nashville is no stranger to that trend. Because of it, Hands on Nashville is determined to change the statistic and increase volunteer efforts by hosting a Volunteer Week.

The organization is asking people to sign up for one three-hour volunteer shift in their community to see the impact they can make in their own backyard.

Volunteers that sign up this week will be entered to win a $500 gift card.

Dream Streets is one of the nonprofits that work with Hands on Nashville to get volunteer interest. They've been working for almost ten years to help adults and children in need near 40th Avenue in West Nashville.

They've got opportunities every day for the next week to help mentor kids during their after-school arts program.

