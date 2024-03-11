See the spring tulips at Cheekwood in Bloom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Springtime is upon us, and it's most evident at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens as the Cheekwood in Bloom event began over the weekend.
The theme is Belles Fleurs this year.
Cheekwood boasts of 250,000 blooming bulbs in apricots, lavenders, warm pinks and yellows. On par with the theme, the color garden is designed as a hint to classical French gardens.
There is a model Eiffel Tower for a photo opportunity, and several other gardens to walk through.
If you go on March 16 or 17, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., the Beer Garden will be Le Jardin de Bière — celebrating French music, French wines and French food!
All the extra information and reservations are available on their website.
