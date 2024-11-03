See the zoo in a whole new light this winter during Zoolumination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a chance to see the zoo in a whole new light! Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo is the country's largest lantern festival and it kicks off on November 14!
For the next few months, you can see brand new designs and more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns!
This year, there's a new experience thanks to the Nashville Predators — an ice skating rink where you can skate beneath lantern-lit skies!
Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, holiday drinks and a special North Pole Village!
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom