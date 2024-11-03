Watch Now
See the zoo in a whole new light this winter during Zoolumination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a chance to see the zoo in a whole new light! Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo is the country's largest lantern festival and it kicks off on November 14!

For the next few months, you can see brand new designs and more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns!

This year, there's a new experience thanks to the Nashville Predators — an ice skating rink where you can skate beneath lantern-lit skies!

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, holiday drinks and a special North Pole Village!

Tickets are available for purchase here.

