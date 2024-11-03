Select Your Crown gives 100 wigs to people with hair loss from cancer and alopecia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At The Factory in Franklin people received a free wig. The event's founder said when women and children that received one left the event feeling different than when they arrived.

As Markeisha Wardell fitted a wig for one of the hundred recipients experiencing hair loss as she shared more about the charity event she began called Select Your Crown.

"So it has really grown, the first year I hand made a hundred wigs," said Wardell. "I started putting it out there and we had some amazing stylists that said I see what you are doing and so year one has turned into two,three, four."

While she customized a wig, Paula Robinson- Nelson volunteered while she wore her wig.

"I was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and all of my hair fell out and to me my hair was my joy," said Robinson-Nelson. "They put it on me, they dressed me up and made me up, and when I looked in that mirror it was like wow is that really me."

Back inside and behind the stage Wardell put the finishing touches on the wig and handed the mirror over to show a recipient her new crown.

